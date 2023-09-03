99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Headed For Divorce

September 3, 2023 3:06PM EDT
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are headed toward divorce?  This is awful!

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ that Joe had his people contact and consult with at least 2 L.A.-area divorce lawyers and he is on the cusp of filing divorce docs to end his marriage to Sophie.

 

The couple has reportedly had “serious problems” for at least 6 months and over the last 3 months, Joe has been caring for their 2 young children “pretty much all of the time,” even as his band was touring.

It seems there’s been no outward signs of trouble on the surface. However, in recent weeks, Joe has been seen not wearing his ring.

 

They seemed SO PERFECT!!! We hope they can work it out.

