Joe Jonas Shoots Amazing Video On Fan’s Phone

Source: YouTube

During the Jonas Brother’s five show residency in New York City, Demi Mathews found her phone in the hands of Joe Jonas as he shot amazing video from the stage!

The footage could totally be their next music video! And Mathews is no ordinary JoBro fan…she actually had Joe design her latest tattoo at another show in Highland, CA from the stage. And yes she got the tattoo just as he drew it!

This pretty much makes her a bonafide member of the family right?