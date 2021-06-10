Joe Jonas Says Their Band Breakup Hit Him “Like A Tsunami” In New Memoir

The Jonas Brothers already put the story of their breakup out there in a documentary called “Chasing Happiness”, but now a new memoir dives deeper. “Blood” will tell the story from each of their perspectives, and Joe Jonas shared a excerpt that it hit him “like a tsunami”.
#BLOOD follows the moments and experiences that shaped us, all the different directions our hearts were pulled, and how we found our way back to one another. This is our story told from the very beginning and from each of our unique perspectives. pic.twitter.com/urd6rZX31g
— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) June 8, 2021
In the book, Joe says, “I walked into that meeting like a tourist going to the beach. I kicked back on the couch, said, ‘What’s going on,’ and put my feet up. I didn’t see the tsunami coming.”
“And the tsunami was inside me, building up as Nick spoke,” “I still remember the exact words he said, which were a bit different than what Kevin recalled but hit me a lot harder: ‘My heart is no longer in this.’”
“It was like something our dad would say. Very pastorlike. Something an old-fashioned gentleman might say to his partner when getting divorced. It felt formal, serious… and permanent.”
They are enjoying being back together and getting ready to go on tour.