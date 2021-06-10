      Weather Alert

Joe Jonas Says Their Band Breakup Hit Him “Like A Tsunami” In New Memoir

Jun 10, 2021 @ 6:40am

The Jonas Brothers already put the story of their breakup out there in a documentary called “Chasing Happiness”, but now a new memoir dives deeper. “Blood” will tell the story from each of their perspectives, and Joe Jonas shared a excerpt that it hit him “like a tsunami”.

In the book, Joe says, “I walked into that meeting like a tourist going to the beach. I kicked back on the couch, said, ‘What’s going on,’ and put my feet up. I didn’t see the tsunami coming.”

“And the tsunami was inside me, building up as Nick spoke,” “I still remember the exact words he said, which were a bit different than what Kevin recalled but hit me a lot harder: ‘My heart is no longer in this.’”

“It was like something our dad would say. Very pastorlike. Something an old-fashioned gentleman might say to his partner when getting divorced. It felt formal, serious… and permanent.”

They are enjoying being back together and getting ready to go on tour.

 

