Joe Jonas Says DNCE Is Back

Feb 8, 2022 @ 9:19am

It’s official according to DNCE’s social media…

Joe talked to Rolling Stone about the bands return…well, three out of the four members anyway.  Bassist Cole Whittle will not be back.

“While I was in the Jonas Brothers again, I put a pause on all things DNCE, with the support of my fellow bandmates,” Joe told Rolling Stone. “So it became this thing where we all went and did our own thing and started to look at what else we wanted to do. Cole’s been making really amazing music that’s right up his alley, and I’m really supportive of him.”

 

MORE HERE

