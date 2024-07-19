Joe Jonas Reveals He’s Soiled His White Jeans On Stage
During a recent sit-down with Andy Cohen, Joe Jonas talked about an accident he had on stage during a Jonas Brothers show.
Andy asked candidly,
Have you ever pissed yourself on stage? Paula Abdul has. She revealed it on Watch What Happens Live.
That’s when Joe gets real… He admits,
I’ve had other issues on stage…
The two come together on the fact that Joe has “sharted” on stage while wearing WHITE JEANS!
In other news, Joe is putting out a solo album called “Music for People Who Believe in Love” on Friday, October 18!
He wrote in a heartfelt message to his followers,
I am thrilled to share my new solo album with you – Music For People Who Believe In Love. This album is a celebration of gratitude, hope, and love. These songs reflect on my life from a bird’s-eye view acknowledging the many blessings around me.
When we take a moment to breathe, pause, and reflect on the positives, my hope is that we can find acceptance and ultimately peace in the present moment. It’s okay to cry and mourn a loss – it’s part of the process to take care of ourselves and eventually enables us to be there for the people we care about.
This album speaks to the experiences of being a father, being a friend to oneself and others, and the happiness I’ve found in doing what I love for a living. I feel incredibly fortunate to travel the world and connect with people through my music, as well as having had the opportunity to work with some of the most talented musicians, songwriters, and producers on this project.
A director I once worked with had a handwritten note above his camera during filming that asked, “What do you want them to feel?”. This question still resonates with me every time I step on stage or create new music. The ability to perform, connect deeply with an audience, and evoke positive emotions, or even healing, is a gift I cherish.
This album is a reflection and celebration of life. I hope it brings you as much joy as it brought me creating it. Please enjoy!
With love and gratitude,
Joe