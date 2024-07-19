Joe Jonas Reveals He’s Soiled His White Jeans On Stage

Source: YouTube

During a recent sit-down with Andy Cohen, Joe Jonas talked about an accident he had on stage during a Jonas Brothers show.

Andy asked candidly,

Have you ever pissed yourself on stage? Paula Abdul has. She revealed it on Watch What Happens Live.

That’s when Joe gets real… He admits,

I’ve had other issues on stage…

The two come together on the fact that Joe has “sharted” on stage while wearing WHITE JEANS!

In other news, Joe is putting out a solo album called “Music for People Who Believe in Love” on Friday, October 18!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

He wrote in a heartfelt message to his followers,