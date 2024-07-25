Joe Jonas Playfully Roasts Hairstyle
July 25, 2024 6:47AM EDT
Joe Jonas isn’t really a fan of the flat-ironed hairstyle he once wore. He said about the 2008 look, “There was a phase where I felt like I needed to flat-iron my hair. Just being a teen pop star.”
@hannah_berner Even tho @joejonas ♬ Work It Out – Joe Jonas
He also said to achieve his “least favorite ‘do,” “It took a team. Kevin was better at it than me.”
By the way, in showing how self-aware he is, earlier this year Joe attended the Cannes Film Festival rocking a Coronel Sanders look (feature picture)! A fan account pointed that out.
He shared this meme on his IG stories! Love ya, Joe!
