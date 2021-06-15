      Weather Alert

Joe Jonas Crashes “Jonas Brothers vs. One Direction” Spin Class in Atlanta

Jun 15, 2021 @ 6:54am

This is something that would only happen in the movies, but it happened for real. Joe Jonas was recently in Atlanta when he decided one afternoon that he wanted a good spinning class.

He showed up at SoulCycle to find a class going on called “Jonas Brothers vs. One Direction” but it was sold out. Well OBVIOUSLY, they let him bust into the class and participate to make sure the Jobros one. The riders never even stopped spinning even as Joe eventually took over the instructors bike.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

