99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Joe Jonas Asked His Brothers’ Permission To Do Another Solo Album

July 14, 2024 2:48PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Awww this is sweet!

Joe Jonas just appeared on a podcast talking about his forthcoming solo album and his just announced new single, “Work It Out.” Here’s the sweet part: he aske his brothers, Nick and Kevin, for their permission before starting on his new record.

“I asked my brothers’ blessings,” Joe said. “I was like, ‘I don’t want to call it solo, but I want to go do something on my own, and I need to go just express stuff for myself.’ And they were like, ‘Go for it.’ Nick booked a movie, Kevin was going to do another season of Claim to Fame, and so I had the window of time. I was listening to it, and I was like, ‘Damn, I really like this song.’ And I was starting to feel like, ‘I don’t know why but I want this song for myself.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know what it’s for, but I know I want to work on something. I feel the pull emotionally to work on music.’”

More about:
Brothers
Joe Jonas
permission
solo album
Work It Out

POPULAR POSTS

1

This 12-Year-Old From Long Island Is Going To College
2

NBA Player Louisville Native D'Angelo Russell Unveils New Basketball Court At Algonquin Park
3

Celebrating "Em-Merica" 4th of July Weekend
4

Viral: Deli Manager Celebrates Honor Roll Student
5

MrBeast Builds 100 Houses To Give Away

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE