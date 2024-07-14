Joe Jonas Asked His Brothers’ Permission To Do Another Solo Album

Source: YouTube

Awww this is sweet!

Joe Jonas just appeared on a podcast talking about his forthcoming solo album and his just announced new single, “Work It Out.” Here’s the sweet part: he aske his brothers, Nick and Kevin, for their permission before starting on his new record.

“I asked my brothers’ blessings,” Joe said. “I was like, ‘I don’t want to call it solo, but I want to go do something on my own, and I need to go just express stuff for myself.’ And they were like, ‘Go for it.’ Nick booked a movie, Kevin was going to do another season of Claim to Fame, and so I had the window of time. I was listening to it, and I was like, ‘Damn, I really like this song.’ And I was starting to feel like, ‘I don’t know why but I want this song for myself.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know what it’s for, but I know I want to work on something. I feel the pull emotionally to work on music.’”