99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Reach An Agreement On “All Issues”

October 11, 2023 9:01AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Looks like the runway is clear for finalizing the divorce between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner as they have reached an “amicable resolution on all issues between them.” New court documents outline a temporary custody agreement for daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months of which they said in a statement: “the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents.”

Turner had accused Jonas of “wrongful retention” of their daughters when she wanted to move them to England. The new agreement in through January. It’s still unclear why the couple is divorcing after 4 years, though Jonas was the first one to file in court. She’s been staying at Taylor Swift’s apartment in NYC while they work it out.

More about:
custody
Divorce
Joe Jonas
settlement
Sophie Turner

POPULAR POSTS

1

Taylor Swift Brings Famous Friends To Chiefs/Jets Game
2

Couple Books Two Years Of Cruises, Cheaper Than a Retirement Home
3

This School District Has 17 Sets of Twins In Kindergarten
4

Paramount+ Announces New Boy Band Documentary
5

Travis Kelce Thinks The NFL Might Be "Overdoing It" On Taylor Swift Coverage

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE