Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Celebrate 2 Years of Marriage With Never-Before-Seen Wedding Pics

Jun 30, 2021 @ 6:48am

We already know that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are adorable, and now they’re showing us even more. Joe and Sophie are celebrating two years of marriage (CONGRATS BTW), and they’re revealing never-before-seen wedding pictures in beautiful posts to each other.

Now it’s Sophie’s turn! She also gave it two full posts.

 

TAGS
anniversary Joe Jonas Sophie Turner
