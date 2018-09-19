Joe Huber Family Farm and Restaurant Is Officially Being Auctioned Off

Let me start by saying, no this is not the Winery and the Pumpkin Patch Huber’s. This is the amazing family restaurant, farm, and popular wedding site!

My little southern Indiana heart wants to cry right now. Joe Huber’s Restaurant and Farm is hanging up their hat after 92 YEARS in business. Yes you heard me, 92 YEARS.

Their family style fried chicken dinners are an absolute staple in the area. It’s hard to imagine southern Indiana without it.

On Saturday, Nov. 17, the Huber family will offer their 160+ acre farm at public auction in multiple tracts.

The four children of Joe Huber, who founded the restaurant, have all decided to retire.In a statement released Tuesday, the family said they’re grateful for everyone who has supported them during their time on the farm.

“With bittersweet excitement as they start their new chapter in life, the Joe Huber Family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to everyone that supported them for the past nine decades.”

Apparently there is a gofundme from one of the Huber’s themselves.