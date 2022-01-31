Joe Exotic’s Prison Sentence Is Reduced…But Not By Much

“Tiger King” Joe Exotic was re-sentenced to 21 years in prison in the murder-for-hire plot to knock off his infamous rival, Carole Baskin. Joseph Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 264 months, of 22 years. But District Judge shaved 12 months off that sentence to 252 months, of 21 years.
He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in November but put off radiation treatment for an earlier re-sentencing hearing. An appeals court had ruled that U.S. District Judge Scott Palk erred during Exotic’s original trial by not grouping together two murder-for-higher counts, opening the door for the re-sentencing. While the new sentencing guidelines allowed for it to be cut back to 17 years, he was not bound by them. Maldonado-Passage has always maintained his innocence blaming “fabricated evidence” and witnesses lying for his guilty sentencing.