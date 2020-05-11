Joe Exotic’s Fashion Line Is Selling Like Hotcakes
“Tiger King” Joe Exotic has a fashion line called “REVENGE”, and it looks like that’s what he’s getting with how fast it’s selling!
TMZ says Monday’s soft launch sold out within hours and raked in more than $20,000 in online sales.
While the first wave of merch was cleaned out in a nanosecond, the full collection went up for sale Wednesday and already more than 7,000 items have sold.
The collection includes joggers, hoodies, and graphic T-shirts emblazoned with Joe’s name and, naturally, tigers.
The fashion line is pretty up to date … in a sign of the times, Joe’s even peddling face coverings. Savvy move.
The company he’s partnering with even flew down to Texas and outfitted the ‘Tiger King’ legal team and everyone on the Pardon Joe Exotic bus with fresh gear.