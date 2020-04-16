      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Joe Exotic Radio???

Apr 16, 2020 @ 10:18am

Do we have competition on the horizon??

Joe Exotic, aka the Tiger King, is in talks to get a new radio show — that would be broadcast from behind bars, his husband claimed this week. “This radio station here in the US wants him to have his own radio show from inside the prison,” Dillon Passage told a UK newspaper. “It’s kind of mind-blowing,” he said, giving no further details at what station was involved or what stage the talks had reached.

About that jail thing…Joe is serving a 22-year prison sentence for orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot targeting animal rights activist Carole Baskin. If you know anything about Joe, it’s that he wants to ride that wave of fame gained from the amazing success of Tiger King, the Netflix reality hit about him. “I know he absolutely loves the attention. He’s got a load of really good feedback, a lot of letters, a lot of emails,” Passage said. It has even reached President Trump, who said he would “take a look” at pleas for a Joe Exotic pardon.

MORE ON THAT RADIO SHOW HERE

TAGS
Dillon husband joe exotic Prison radio show tiger king
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
This Coronavirus Parody Song Is Perfection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE