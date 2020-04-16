Joe Exotic Radio???

Do we have competition on the horizon??
Joe Exotic, aka the Tiger King, is in talks to get a new radio show — that would be broadcast from behind bars, his husband claimed this week. “This radio station here in the US wants him to have his own radio show from inside the prison,” Dillon Passage told a UK newspaper. “It’s kind of mind-blowing,” he said, giving no further details at what station was involved or what stage the talks had reached.
About that jail thing…Joe is serving a 22-year prison sentence for orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot targeting animal rights activist Carole Baskin. If you know anything about Joe, it’s that he wants to ride that wave of fame gained from the amazing success of Tiger King, the Netflix reality hit about him. “I know he absolutely loves the attention. He’s got a load of really good feedback, a lot of letters, a lot of emails,” Passage said. It has even reached President Trump, who said he would “take a look” at pleas for a Joe Exotic pardon.
MORE ON THAT RADIO SHOW HERE