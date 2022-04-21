Joe Alwyn Talks Engagement Rumors To Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn opened up a little about his relationship with Taylor Swift, but only enough to say he’s not going to say. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.” “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” he said.
They have been romantically linked for 4 years, and this relationship Taylor has kept very private. Considering she’s had some high-profile romances fizzled out, this seems to be the secret to their success.
A source says about them: “They’re supportive of each other’s careers and of each other in general,” “Both of them have been busy with work and they completely understand how to balance hectic schedules and still make time for each other. It’s part of why their relationship really works.”
