Joaquin Phoenix Reportedly Offered $50 Million For Two More ‘Joker’ Sequels
Warner Bros. is throwing some serious cash at Joaquin Phoenix to lock him in not only for Joker 2, but for another sequel as well, which would complete a trilogy. Joker was a huge hit both critically and commercially last year.
According to a new report, Joaquin Phoenix is being offered $50 million to return for Joker 2 and 3. Warner Bros. is said to be hopeful that the movies could be ready to go in 2022 and 2024, respectively. Oh yeah, and Joaquin got the Best Actor Oscar earlier this year at the Academy Awards, capping off a huge awards season run. Plus, Joker took in more than $1 billion at the box office, making it hugely profitable, given its relatively small budget.
