JLo’s Halftime Show Makeup Took 10 Hours
Sure, Jennifer Lopez looked amazing for her Halftime show Sunday…but it wasn’t without A LOT of effort.
Her makeup artist Scott Barnes explains, “We started at 10 a.m. [Sunday] morning,” and it continued on and off until the 50-year-old pop star took the stage around 8 p.m. Doing the math…that’s 10 hours!!
He says, “My vibe for this was Versace supermodel, the ’90s. It was very Peter Lindbergh shoots with the skirt, the leather, and the hats. And I was like, ‘OMG, this reminds me of Linda [Evangelista], it could be Christy [Turlington], and all of the girls.’ I wanted to give the nod to that, and that’s where the makeup inspiration came from.”
The result? A smoky eye, glossy nude lip and bronzed glow that complemented Lopez’s series of sexy Versace outfits.
Below, a list of the products the makeup artist used on J.Lo:
Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Blacquer ($26)
Scott Barnes Snatural No. 1 Eyeshadow Palette ($84)
Scott Barnes Pro Brush #62 Eye Blender ($24)
Scott Barnes Pumped Up Mascara ($28)
Scott Barnes Bianca Falsetto Lashes ($18)
Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Bronzer Coconut Perfect Tan in Tantalize ($49)
Scott Barnes Pro Brush #66 Powder Sheer ($42)
Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Bronzer Perfect Tan in Tantric ($49)
Scott Barnes Sculpting and Contour No. 1 Palette ($58)
Scott Barnes Body Bling ($42)