JLo Surprised Ben Affleck With This Performer At Their Wedding For A Special Reason

Subscribers to JLo’s fan newsletter, www.onthejlo.com, got treated to some special pictures and details of their recent three-day wedding celebration in Georgia. One of the sweetest details was that she surprised Ben Affleck with singer Marc Cohn to perform during their ceremony. They both fell in love with his song “True Companion” when they were engaged 20 years ago. She said, “As the eldest of our children finished her walk, Marc began ‘True Companion’, a song we first listened to together what seemed like yesterday and forever ago…”

She gave a little look on Instagram, but kept most pictures and details for her super fan subscribers.