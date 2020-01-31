JLo & Shakira To Honor Kobe During Halftime Show
A celebration of Kobe Bryant and his legacy will be shared with over 100 million people in Miami thanks to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. The halftime show, the women say, will have an empowering message that honors their Latino roots as well as pay tribute to the NBA star Kobe Bryant.
“We’ll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and celebrating life and diversity in this country,” Shakira said at a Super Bowl press conference on Thursday. “I’m sure he’d be very proud to see the message we are trying to convey on stage that day.”
The Super Bowl falls exactly one week after the former Lakers basketball player died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna, along with seven other people that included basketball teammates of Gianna’s and their parents in Calabasas, California.