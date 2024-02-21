99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

JLo Reveals The Reason Her First Wedding To Ben Affleck Was Called Off

February 21, 2024 10:09AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Twenty years ago, Jennifer Lopez was three days away from tying the knot with Ben Affleck when she pulled the plug. She tells Zane Lowe in an in-depth Apple Music interview about her new album/movie “This Is Me…Now” that she knew she wanted to spend her life with him back in 2004, but got scared that they wouldn’t make it.

So they both moved on to other marriages and relationships, and she said it wasn’t until they both settled into the idea that they were ok with being alone that they found their way back to each other.

The Amazon Prime Video movie is out now inspired by her personal journey to find love that lasts.

More about:
Apple Music
Ben Affleck
called off wedding
Jennifer Lopez
This Is Me...Now
Zane Lowe

POPULAR POSTS

1

A Bull Attack Ended Up Saving This Woman's Life
2

Pitbull Reimagines Dolly Parton's "9 To 5" In New Song
3

Delivery Driver Witnesses and Rescues People From Hydroplane Car Accident
4

What Taylor And Travis Said To Each Other After The Super Bowl
5

The Extended Version Of Ben Affleck's "Dunkings" Commercial Is Even More Magical

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE