JLo Drops In On Diddy’s Dance-A-Thon

Apr 13, 2020 @ 9:51am
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Recording artist Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 2018 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at NOMADIC LIVE! at The Armory on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DirecTV)

Yesterday, Diddy held the “world’s biggest dance-a-thon” yesterday on Instagram Live, encouraging followers to make donations to a COVID-19 relief fund at teamlove.com in support of frontline workers.

Among the many guests joining the first half of his live stream were Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled and Kelly Rowland.


Diddy and J Lo danced virtually and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez then joined her.

 

Drake ranked Diddy’s Toosie Slide…

Last night, Diddy announced that $4 million had been raised.

 

