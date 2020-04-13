JLo Drops In On Diddy’s Dance-A-Thon
Yesterday, Diddy held the “world’s biggest dance-a-thon” yesterday on Instagram Live, encouraging followers to make donations to a COVID-19 relief fund at teamlove.com in support of frontline workers.
Among the many guests joining the first half of his live stream were Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled and Kelly Rowland.
Diddy and J Lo danced virtually and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez then joined her.
Drake ranked Diddy’s Toosie Slide…
Last night, Diddy announced that $4 million had been raised.
