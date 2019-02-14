JLo Announces A Tour…Ellen Tries To Get Her To Talk About ARod’s…You Know

Jennifer Lopez has announced her “It’s My Party: The Live Celebration” tour kicking off June 7th in Phoenix and ends July 26th in Miami.

Each stop on the tour will also feature the “World Of Dance Experience” where audiences will get surprise dance performances from the stars of Lopez’s show, “World Of Dance.” Tickets for the tour will go on sale soon.

BTW…Ellen tried to get JLo to talk about Alex Rodriguez’s special parts during a game of “Burning Questions”…she avoided it but Ellen went there.

Oh…and she’s playing a stripper in a new role.

