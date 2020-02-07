JLo And Alex Rodriguez Are Inviting Their Exes To Their Wedding
Now that her Super Bowl halftime show is over, Jennifer Lopez is all about planning their summer wedding!
A source tells ET, “Jennifer and Alex plan to get married in the summer, and can’t wait for the big day. Jennifer and Alex already do everything together and are basically married, but are excited to make it official.” And yes…they are inviting their famous exes.
“The couple is all love, and will be inviting their exes,” the source notes.
There was an epic after-party following her Halftime show…
They had an elaborate engagement party in September…
