Jimmy Kimmel’s Son Wants To “Get Him Back!” For Olivia Rodrigo With A Gnarly Punch To…

October 30, 2023 1:51PM EDT
Source: YouTube

It turns out that Jimmy Kimmel’s kids are big fans of Olivia Rodrigo and they often listen to her in the car with her parents. As special treat for, well, all of us, Jimmy got Olivia Rodrigo to ride to school with their whole family where we learn what Jimmy’s son, Billy’s favorite Olivia Rodrigo song is: Get Him Back!

Even as a little kid, Billy feels the message in the song and wants to “get him back” for Olivia and then “punch him in the penis.” That part happens in the video here at about 2:00. Check it out for a laugh!

