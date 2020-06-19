Jimmy Kimmel Takes The Summer Off From His Show

      Breaking News
After nearly 18 years and 3,130 episodes, Jimmy Kimmel is taking a breather as host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The ABC late night show will shift toguest hosts this summer as Kimmel takes a sabbatical.

Kimmel said, “There’s nothing wrong, I’m healthy, my family’s healthy, I just need a couple of months off.”

He plans to take the next few months to spend more time with his family; he’s already set to return in September to host the 72nd Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 20.

As Kimmel announced his summer vacation, he also had some fun with the show’s long-time “nemesis” Matt Damon. Continuing the show’s long-running gag about a feud between Kimmel and Damon, Kimmel is seen discovering that Matt Damon has been living in his house for the entirety of the quarantine.

