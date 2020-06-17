Jimmy Kimmel Is Hosting A Virtual Emmys…But He Doesn’t Know How Or Why
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 15: TV Personality Jimmy Kimmel attends during 2018 Disney, ABC, Freeform Upfront at Tavern On The Green on May 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 2020 Primetime Emmys for ABC but it’s a big question mark as to what that will look like.
Kimmel said, “I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it.”
The Primetime Emmys, originally set for the annual live telecast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, is still set to be held on Sunday, September 20th.
