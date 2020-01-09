Jimmy Kimmel Hosting A Celebrity Version Of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 11: TV host Jimmy Kimmel attends the premiere of truTV's "Bobcat Goldthwait's Misfits & Monsters" at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on July 11, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
A celebrity edition of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” is headed to ABC with Jimmy Kimmel as host.
The new “Millionaire” will feature celebrity contestants playing for charity, and there will be an interactive app allowing viewers to play along and win money too!
It’s set to hit ABC on April 8th.
