      Weather Alert

Jimmy Kimmel Hosting A Celebrity Version Of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’

Jan 9, 2020 @ 9:32am
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 11: TV host Jimmy Kimmel attends the premiere of truTV's "Bobcat Goldthwait's Misfits & Monsters" at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on July 11, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

A celebrity edition of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” is headed to ABC with Jimmy Kimmel as host.

The new “Millionaire” will feature celebrity contestants playing for charity, and there will be an interactive app allowing viewers to play along and win money too!

It’s set to hit ABC on April 8th.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
Celebrity host Jimmy Kimmel Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE