Jimmy Kimmel Gets Hit With Racist Allegations
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 11: TV host Jimmy Kimmel attends the premiere of truTV's "Bobcat Goldthwait's Misfits & Monsters" at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on July 11, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Just mere days into his 2-month hiatus from his show, and Jimmy Kimmel is in hot water for admitting in 2013 to using the “N-word” several times. He was imitating rapper Snoop Dogg for a track on a 1996 Christmas album.
Kimmel’s admission to using the “N-word” came during a 2013 podcast.
During the podcast, Kimmel altered his voice to sound like comedian George Wallace, who is black. Adam Corolla, the podcast host, referred to Kimmel’s change in tone as his “crazy black voice.”
The Christmas album, titled “A Family Christmas In Your Ass,” was released from the “Kevin & Bean” radio show in California that aired on KROQ-FM.Kimmel’s Snoop Dogg imitation was performed during “Christmastime in the LBC,” a song on the album. Throughout the track, lyrics like a “fat ni**a in a sleigh giving shit away,” which referenced Santa Claus, and “ni**a in the manger” could be heard.
Other lyrics: “I told that motherf—er Santa, bring a pick for my afro”. The “three wise men” were said to be “bringing gifts and sh-t for baby boo in the hay.” Jimmy Kimmel said in the song, “Me and my ni**a down in LBC, we’ll smoke that motherf***ing Christmas tree.”
Although Kimmel is set to host the Emmy Awards this year, he announced last week that he would take a rare hiatus from his show to spend time with his family. His announcement also comes during a blackface controversy during his time as co-host of Comedy Central’s “The Man Show” in which he impersonated then-NBA star Karl Malone. So in today’s cancel culture, will he lose his job like so many others?
