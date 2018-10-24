Jimmy Kimmel Frightens Children with Halloween Photos

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel addresses the audience during the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award gala ceremony honoring actor/director George Clooney at the Dolby Theatre, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Jimmy Kimmel plays the best Halloween pranks on children and this year he’s outdone himself by offering free Halloween photos!

If you haven’t seen the Halloween prank Jimmy Kimmel invites his viewers to take part in where they tell their kids that they ate all of their Halloween candy, check it out HERE. Trust me, it’s hilarious.

That video should serve as an indicator of Jimmy’s prank prowess with Halloween. His latest prank is one that would have traumatized me as a child. Especially since I was deathly afraid of Michael Myers when I was a kid.

That little girl at the end! “Nope”…just as calm as she could be.