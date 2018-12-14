Jimmy Kimmel Challenges Parents of Fortnite Addicts

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 07: Jimmy Kimmel attends the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner)

Jimmy Kimmel issued a challenge to parents everywhere to a single task and parents far and wide came through like rockstars.

Fortnite has become something of an obsession in the last few months. So much so that there are now rehab centers offering recovery options for people who may be addicted to the game. There are even Fortnite tutors and coaches that parents can hire if they want their kids’ gaming to improve.

It’s safe to say, we may have gone a little too far with Fortnite.

Jimmy Kimmel has recognized this as well and issued a challenge to parents nation-wide. The challenge? Shut of the television while their kids are playing Fortnite. The results are exactly what you expect.

I don’t know about you, but when I was that age, if I’d said any of those words, spoke to my mother in that tone or knocked her phone out of her hand, chances are good that I wouldn’t be sitting here writing this article for you today. #RealTalk