You read that correctly, Jimmy John’s has debuted it’s very own Pinot Noir called “Vin De Sandwich”. It will only set you back $30.

But you may be asking, WHY?! Easy, because it pairs well with their new sandwich called the Frenchie, which has salami, capicola, provolone, and salted butter. If you want a bottle, you can order it by going to VinDeSandwich.com.