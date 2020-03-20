      Breaking News
Jimmy Fallon Using His Show At Home To Highlight Charities

Mar 20, 2020 @ 6:59am

Jimmy Fallon has been doing “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” from his house, and he’s highlighting a different charity every night trying to raise money for those in need.

In the latest episode, he brought out a laptop with applause sound effects for his monologue on the front porch. He also had Jennifer Garner on to talk about Save The Children, a charity helping kids all over the world.

He also checked in with the Today show to talk about what it’s been like to do the show from home…

