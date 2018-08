Ariana Grande’s new album, “Sweetner”, is out now and she sampled some tracks on The Tonight Show.

They talked about the songs…and one in particular about her fiance. She also shares some backstory that might surprise you!

And she talked about the way she got Madonna to do a cameo in the video for “God Is A Woman”.

In case you missed the start to the show, Jimmy did not do his traditional opening monologue in order for Ariana to open with a moving tribute to Aretha Franklin.