Jimmy Fallon Just Got A Kiss On The Lips From A Camel We can only imagine that this was…wet. EW. Oh and the camel’s name is Wednesday. HUMP DAYYYYYYYYY. camelHump DayJimmy FallonkissWednesday SHARE RELATED CONTENT Meet the ‘Bawkstreet Boys’ AKA BSB Dressed As Chickens Singing “Everybody” Bacon Hour Is Coming to McDonald’s on January 29th Kenan Thompson Has Epic ‘Mighty Ducks’ Reunion On The Ice ‘Sweethearts’ Candy Will Be Missing from the Shelves This Valentine’s Day Carrie Underwood Gives Birth to a Beautiful Baby Boy Volare’s Joshua Moore WINS ‘Chopped’ on Food Network