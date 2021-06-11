Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform “Broadway’s Back” In Celebration of Broadway’s Return

Broadway’s return is around the corner, so of course, Lin-Manuel Miranda is here to help us celebrate! Lin-Manuel Miranda joined Jimmy Fallon to perform “Broadway’s Back” to sing about every song they can’t wait to see when Broadway is back.
When the curtain opened up and I saw a full crowd on its feet applauding – and it was the only sound for a few seconds – it was like a life recharge. So happy. So grateful. See you in September. We missed you Broadway. #broadwayisback
pic.twitter.com/UwnZnBStHr
— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 9, 2021
We did miss you so much Broadway.