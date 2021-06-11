      Weather Alert

Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform “Broadway’s Back” In Celebration of Broadway’s Return

Jun 11, 2021 @ 6:09am

Broadway’s return is around the corner, so of course, Lin-Manuel Miranda is here to help us celebrate! Lin-Manuel Miranda joined Jimmy Fallon to perform “Broadway’s Back” to sing about every song they can’t wait to see when Broadway is back.

We did miss you so much Broadway.

