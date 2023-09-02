Jimmy Buffett Passes Away At 76

Source: YouTube

He was a billionaire beach bum who built an empire on music everyone on vacation listened to. Jimmy Buffett was the king of the beach, margaritas and Cheeseburgers in Paradise! Buffett battled an illness since 2022 and had recently canceled his tour in May due to his health. Buffett passed away “peacefully at home on the night of September 1st surrounded by family, friends, music and dogs.’

He sold 20 million albums in his more than 50 year career, built Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville restaurants, retirement home communities and left a legacy of it being “5:00 somewhere”. “Parrotheads” all over the world are mourning a legend.