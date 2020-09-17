Jim Carrey Is ‘Saturday Night Live’s’ New Joe Biden
BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 28: Jim Carrey attends the Special Screening of "Sonic the Hedgehog" at Zoo Palast on January 28, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
SNL is set to return on October 3rd and now even more details have been revealed about their first month of shows. Jim Carrey has signed on to play the role of presidential nominee Joe Biden, taking over from Woody Harrelson.
Alec Baldwin will be reprising his role as President Trump, Maya Rudolph stepping up to play Kamala Harris, and Beck Bennett will play vice president Mike Pence.
SNL WILL have a small live-studio audience when they return.