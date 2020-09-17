      Weather Alert

Jim Carrey Is ‘Saturday Night Live’s’ New Joe Biden

Sep 17, 2020 @ 7:14am
BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 28: Jim Carrey attends the Special Screening of "Sonic the Hedgehog" at Zoo Palast on January 28, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

SNL is set to return on October 3rd and now even more details have been revealed about their first month of shows. Jim Carrey has signed on to play the role of presidential nominee Joe Biden, taking over from Woody Harrelson.

Alec Baldwin will be reprising his role as President Trump, Maya Rudolph stepping up to play Kamala Harris, and Beck Bennett will play vice president Mike Pence.

SNL WILL have a small live-studio audience when they return.

TAGS
Alec Baldwin Donald Trump Jim Carrey Joe Biden kamala harris maya rudolph Saturday Night Live SNL
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE