Jessica Simpson’s Memoir Will Be Scripted Comedy Series Starring John Stamos

Jessica Simpson dropped her bombshell memoir, “Open Book”, two years ago and now it’s getting turned in to a scripted comedy series for Amazon’s streaming service Freevee. The series will follow singer and actress Katelyn Tarver as pop star Sadie Sparrow, through her rise from ingenue to mogul. John Stamos will play Butch Thorn, a divorced former singer-songwriter and alcoholic who forms an immediate connection with Sadie, which makes things awkward when he realizes she’s the young pop star he’s been tasked to write songs with.

Open Book was the highest-grossing memoir from a female celebrity in history at the time of its debut, moving half a million copies in 14 weeks in 121 countries.

MORE HERE