Jessica Simpson Talks Nick Lachey, John Mayer, And Being Abused As A Child In New Memoir
Jessica Simpson has a new memoir, “Open Book,” out next month and she reveals some heavy stuff including substance abuse that nearly killed her, as well as sexual abuse as a child that she’s never before talked about publicly.
The abuse was at the hand of a family friend’s daughter when she was 6 and though her parents believed her when she told them about it years later, it was never discussed again. The pain and trauma ultimately led to the substance abuse, even as her fame skyrocketed. In the book Jessica said, “I was killing myself with all the drinking and pills.”
It was after a Halloween party at her home in 2017 that she says she hit rock bottom. She told her friends, “I need to stop. Something’s got to stop. And if it’s the alcohol that’s doing this, and making things worse, then I quit.”
She got sober in November 2017 and hasn’t consumed alcohol since.
She talked about her divorce from Nick Lachey: “We had been together almost seven years whenI told Nick, ‘I think I want a divorce.’ I later heard that he told the press he was blindsided. I don’t know how. At that point we were not even speaking to each other. Maybe he was just shocked that I stood up for myself. I don’t think he ever thought I would take the leap.”
What about John Mayer? Yep she covers that too saying it started innocently, before she announced her divorce. They met at a Grammy party in February 2005, with Mayer sending increasingly-intimate notes to her after. She said, “As soon as I was single, he made his move. He loved me in the way that he could and I loved that love for a very long time. Too long. And I went back and forth with it for a long time. But it did control me.”
She claimed that John“again and again … told me he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally,” but she often felt inadequate in the relationship. Simpson added, “I was so afraid of disappointing him that I couldn’t even text him without having someone check my grammar and spelling.”
She said he broke up with her via email, but their relationship really came to an end after he called her “sexual napalm” in a now-infamous Playboy interview. Simpson said, “I erased his number. He made it easy for me to walk away.” But, Mayer has since apologized for the comment.
Jessica says, ”It’s been a long hard deep emotional journey, one that I’ve come through the other side with pure happiness and fulfillment and acceptance of myself. I’ve used my pain and turned it into something that can be beautiful and hopefully inspiring to people.”
“Open Book” will be released on February 4th and Jessica will be releasing 6 new songs telling her story.
