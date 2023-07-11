Jessica Simpson Reveals How She Lost 100 Pounds

Source: YouTube

Fans have been speculating how Jessica Simpson shed her weight, and wondered if the diabetes drug-turned-weighloss option Ozempic was what helped. She claims nope…just willpower.

43 makeup free (kinda. Ha. I did curl my lashes) 🦀♋️🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/kvFGjivUct — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) July 10, 2023

.@JessicaSimpson on her daughters: “If they don’t see me following my dreams and fighting for what I believe in — and fighting for who I am and my place in this world…” https://t.co/HKVghZIaDV pic.twitter.com/CswDATOzEx — Bustle (@bustle) July 6, 2023

She admitted to tipping the scales at 240 pregnant with her third child, Birdie (who just turned 4).

Jessica Simpson reflected on her marriage to Nick Lachey after a clip from 'Newlyweds' went viral on TikTok and shut down rumors of taking Ozempic for weight loss in a new interview. #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/0CUnxcDvQG — billboard (@billboard) July 7, 2023

She seems to shade ex-husband, Nick Lachey, as clips are popping up on Tik Tok, causing fans to look at him differently.