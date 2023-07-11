Jessica Simpson Reveals How She Lost 100 Pounds
July 11, 2023 8:52AM EDT
Source: YouTube
Fans have been speculating how Jessica Simpson shed her weight, and wondered if the diabetes drug-turned-weighloss option Ozempic was what helped. She claims nope…just willpower.
She admitted to tipping the scales at 240 pregnant with her third child, Birdie (who just turned 4).
She seems to shade ex-husband, Nick Lachey, as clips are popping up on Tik Tok, causing fans to look at him differently.
More about: