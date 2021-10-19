Jessica Simpson Is In Full Control Of Her Billion-Dollar Fashion Brand

After Sequential Brands Group Inc., the parent company of the Jessica Simpson Collection fashion line, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August, Jessica Simpson and her mom Tina Simpson have been working to get back complete ownership of the brand. Jessica and Tina owned a minority stake (37.5%) in the company when Sequential Brands Group Inc. purchased a majority share from Camuto Group in 2015. Now, Jessica and Tina are totally back in charge.
“It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand,” Jessica, 41, said in a Footwear News cover story. “After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely.”