Jessica Simpson is desperate to make a singing comeback and will use sister Ashlee’s reality show to make that dream come true.

Sources say Jessica is desperate to perform a song by Ashlee’s famed mother-in-law Diana Ross on the E! show, “Ashlee + Evan” but that won’t be happening.

Instead she is writing music and working on a song for the show’s finale.

The series premieres September 9th on E!

MORE HERE