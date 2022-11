Fans have been worried about Jessica Simpson on Instagram over her weight loss and sunken eyes in a new Pottery Barn ad. She’s showing off her daughter, Birdie’s, room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pottery Barn Kids (@potterybarnkids)

Her response? Lip synching to her 2020 song “Party of One.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)



What do YOU think? Are they making a big deal over nothing or is there cause for concern?