Jessica Simpson Broke Her Toilet LOL

Jessica Simpson has always shared all the things with followers, and that’s why she’s loved!

So when she posted a pic of her broken toilet lid with the caption; “Warning…Don’t lean back on the toilet when pregnant,” no one was surprised!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BtzcpUwjDAl/

She’s expecting another baby girl, and this pregnancy has been rough for her to get rest with acid reflux issues. So she bought a recliner to get sleep!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BtzQnoqDHzQ/

Her daughter Maxi is 6 and son Ace is 5.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BtjYqFFDyfM/

CUTIES!

