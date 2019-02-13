Jessica Simpson Broke Her Toilet LOL

Jessica Simpson has always shared all the things with followers, and that’s why she’s loved!

So when she posted a pic of her broken toilet lid with the caption; “Warning…Don’t lean back on the toilet when pregnant,” no one was surprised!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BtzcpUwjDAl/

She’s expecting another baby girl, and this pregnancy has been rough for her to get rest with acid reflux issues. So she bought a recliner to get sleep!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BtzQnoqDHzQ/

Her daughter Maxi is 6 and son Ace is 5.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BtjYqFFDyfM/

CUTIES!

MORE HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

FROZEN 2 TRAILER IS HERE, FROZEN 2 TRAILER IS HERE Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 Finally Has a Premiere Date Justin And Hailey Bieber Get Super Honest In A New Interview Kim Kardashian West Is Getting Sued, Has Glam Emergencies, And Wants Kanye To Wear SPANX Chance The Rapper Wins Valentine’s Day Meredith Grey Channels Ariana Grande In Between Takes Of “Grey’s Anatomy”
Comments