Jessica Simpson Admits She Was Drunk During That 2017 Interview With Ellen
Jessica Simpson has admitted she was drunk during her infamous 2017 interview with Ellen. At the time, many were struck at her slurring her words and her antics caused Ellen at several points to stare at the camera in astonishment.
In an interview with Hoda Kotb, the singer that she “can’t even watch” the interview, during which she appeared to be slurring her words.
Simpson also told Kotb, “I had started a spiral and I couldn’t catch up with myself. And that was with alcohol.’
