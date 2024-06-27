99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jessica Biel Supports Her Hubby At His New York City Concert

June 27, 2024 9:17AM EDT
In the wake of his DWI arrest, Jessica Biel was in the crowd supporting husband Justin Timberlake at his Madison Square Garden show in NYC. She was dancing and singing along having a great time!

Timberlake was pulled over in Sag Harbor, New York June 17 and performed “poorly” on standard field sobriety tests. He told the arresting officer he had one martini and refused a breathalyzer three times.

