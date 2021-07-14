Jessica Biel Launches Wellness Brands For Families

Jessica Biel is launching a new wellness brand of products geared toward families with “different value sets”. She got the idea out of frustration in trying to find teething comfort products in the pharmacy aisle, and didn’t like the ingredients she saw. So she connected with a natural products entrepreneur, Jeremy Adams, and started Kinderfarms.
#JessicaBiel is helping launch a new business venturehttps://t.co/3OE2o5bV2O
— ET Canada (@ETCanada) July 12, 2021
The company’s flagship product, Kinderlyte, is a natural, medical-grade hydration that helps with all forms of dehydration without artificial sweeteners, colors, or flavors. Kindersprout, which launches next month, is a plant-based organic protein shake for kids. She recently talked about how her sons find each other hilarious on “The Ellen Degeneres Show”.
