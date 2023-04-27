99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jerry Springer Passes Away At 79

April 27, 2023 10:53AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Iconic talk show host and former mayor of Cincinnati, Jerry Springer, has died at the age of 79. His publicist confirmed the news Thursday morning.

“The Jerry Springer Show” ran from 1991 to 2018 and was known for crazy love triangle and on-stage fights, with the audience often yelling “Jer-ry, Jer-ry, Jer-ry!” Even with the crazy circus that always erupted on the show, he always ended each episode with “take care of yourselves, and each other.”

