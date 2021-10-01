Jerry Seinfeld Shoots Down A “Seinfeld” Reunion

In light of the massive success of the “Friends” reunion this week, naturally people are then turning to the show that directly followed “Friends” in the Thursday “Must See TV” lineup to see if they might do the same. Doesn’t look like it.
Jerry Seinfeld was asked about a “Seinfeld” reunion during a press junket for the show hitting Netflix and he said, “there’s absolutely nothing going on.””I am very much a nostalgia person. I love to go to my house where I grew up on Long Island,” he told reporters at Citi Field. “It’s one of the reasons I love the Mets because I loved it when I was a kid, and it makes me think back to that time,” he continued. “But I like to go forward in life. I believe that going forward. I don’t know what we would do that would be good.”
Seinfeld cautioned that there’s a possibility that the cast “wouldn’t be as good” in a reunion setting and said he was content with the show they produced during its original nine-season run.
