Jerry Bruckheimer Recalls How “Generous” Bruce Willis Was On The Set Of This Movie

April 24, 2024 9:15AM EDT
Jerry Bruckheimer has produced a myriad of movies, including 1998 blockbuster Armageddon. He recently talked about his admiration for Bruce Willis and his kindness towards the crew during filming.

Bruckheimer said,  “They’d have drawings, and he’d throw a lot of money in the hat, and the crew members would always take away some nice extra cash at the end of the week, whoever won,” the producer added.

Willis has been in the news lately having to retire from making movies due to his health battles with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. Other peers have been swapping stories of what it was like to work with Willis, including Arnold Schwarzenegger who called his fellow action star a “fantastic” and “kind man.”

